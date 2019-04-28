India's first case: Man fined for spitting pan masala

The Municipal Corporation (AMC) has fined a man for spitting pan masala at a public place in what it claims is the first case of its kind in the country.

The AMC has fined from Ahmedabad's eastern suburb of Naroda Rs 100. He was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel Statue Road. The civic body issued an for violation of public health laws.

The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country. was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.

