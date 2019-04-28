India's first case: Man fined for spitting pan masala

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedbad Municipl body instructs labourers not to work during heat wave
PM to open 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18
Ahmedabad Municipal Corp lists bonds on NSE
Two shot dead over land dispute in Ahmedabad district
Renaming Ahmedabad being considered, says CM; Dy CM says name is "symbol of slavery"
-
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has fined a man for spitting pan masala at a public place in what it claims is the first case of its kind in the country.
The AMC has fined Mahesh Kumar from Ahmedabad's eastern suburb of Naroda Rs 100. He was caught spitting on CCTV near the Sardar Patel Statue Road. The civic body issued an e-memo for violation of public health laws.
The corporation said in a press release that this is the first such case in the country. Ahmedabad was recently selected as the top city in a national cleanliness survey.
--IANS
desai/mr/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU