India's March exports up 11%, imports almost flat

India's merchandise exports grew 11.02 per cent, on a year-on-year basis in March, to $32.55 billion from $29.32 billion reported for the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Monday.

"Exports in March 2019 were $32.55 billion, as compared to $29.32 billion in March 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.02 per cent," the said.

"Cumulative value of exports for the period April-March 2018-19 was $331.02 billion as against $303.53 billion during the period April-March 2017-18, registering a positive growth of 9.06 per cent in dollar terms."

As per the data, inorganic chemicals, engineering goods and drugs and showed high export growth during the month under review.

On the other hand, imports were flat in March, growing only 1.44 per cent to $43.44 billion, from $42.82 billion reported for the corresponding month of 2018.

"Cumulative value of imports for the period April-March 2018-19 was $507.44 billion, as against $465.58 billion during the period April-March 2017-18, registering a positive growth of 8.99 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said.

