DGFT provided resources to revamp IT infrastructure for boosting logistics sector: Prabhu

-
ALSO READ
Commerce Minister Suggests Banks To Encourage Credit Flow To Export Sector Particularly To MSMEs For Generating More Employment
Prabhu for tapping export opportunities in South Asia
Govt permits graphite electrode industry to import pet coke
Comm Min eases process to avail export incentives under MEIS scheme
Board of Trade meet: Industry raises concern over dip in credit flow, delays in ITC refund
-
The government has allocated Rs 132 crore to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to revamp IT infrastructure to upgrade logistics for promoting smooth movement of goods and services in the country, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday.
Prabhu said an efficient and cost-effective logistics framework would provide huge business opportunities.
"The government has allocated Rs 132 crore to the DGFT to revamp IT infrastructure for upgradation of logistics in a bid to provide paperless, faceless and transparent solutions to the problems faced by industry and trade in the movement of goods and services across the country," industry body FICCI said quoting the minister.
He was speaking at a FICCI programme on logistics.
Prabhu also launched the 'Safar' app on logistics that would access the ground-level feedback from transporters and iron out the delays at the state borders.
Speaking at the function Binoy Kumar, secretary of the Ministry of Steel, urged the stakeholders to suggest solutions to lend efficiencies in the system for reducing transaction costs and improve the ease of doing business.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU