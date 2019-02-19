DGFT provided resources to revamp IT infrastructure for boosting logistics sector: Prabhu

The government has allocated Rs 132 crore to the of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to revamp IT infrastructure to upgrade logistics for promoting smooth movement of goods and services in the country, said Tuesday.

Prabhu said an efficient and cost-effective logistics framework would provide huge business opportunities.

"The government has allocated Rs 132 crore to the DGFT to revamp IT infrastructure for upgradation of logistics in a bid to provide paperless, to the problems faced by industry and trade in the movement of goods and services across the country," industry body FICCI said quoting the

He was speaking at a FICCI programme on logistics.

Prabhu also launched the 'Safar' app on logistics that would access the ground-level feedback from transporters and iron out the delays at the state borders.

Speaking at the function Binoy Kumar, of the Ministry of Steel, urged the stakeholders to suggest solutions to lend efficiencies in the system for reducing transaction costs and improve the ease of doing business.

