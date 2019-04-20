Gokhale to meet Chinese FM, Azhar likely on agenda (2nd Lead)

India's will be on a two-day visit from Sunday to meet Chinese where he is likely to discuss the issue of blacklisting Pakistan-based terrorist

He will be visiting for regular consultation and is scheduled to meet Wang on Monday, an at the said here.

Gokhale's visit comes at a time when is facing mounting international pressure to declare Azhar, wanted in for grisly terror attacks, an international terrorist at a UN 1267 sanctions committee.

The top Indian is visiting the same week when holds the second edition of the Belt and Road forum, which is highly likely to skip over the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The issues of shielding Azhar and opposing Beijing's ambitious connectivity project have caused frictions between the two Asian powers that already deal with a festering border dispute.

China's repeated blocking of all the resolutions by India, the US, Britain and seeking a ban on Azhar has frustrated New Delhi, which calls itself a victim of terrorism emanating from

China is Pakistan's closest ally.

Last month, China placed its fourth technical hold on the US-sponsored resolution to ban Azhar whose outfit claimed responsibility for a deadly terror attack in Jammu that killed 40 Indian troopers in February.

Beijing's move has tested Sino-Indian ties that had been on an upswing after the icebreaking meeting between Chinese and Indian last year.

Beijing, however, last week said the issue of declaring Azhar an international terrorist was heading for "settlement" and warned the US not to push its own resolution at the

China's latest technical hold on the resolution at the UN 1267 committee prompted the US to go directly to the and move and circulate a new resolution at the agency.

This has angered Beijing which says the US bypassing the 1267 panel will complicate matters when "positive progress" on the issue has already been made.

Washington's move has put Beijing in a bind as it might have to explain its stance at the if it vetoes the resolution. At the UN 1267 committee, a member can do so without explaining.

Gokhale will likely raise the matter with Wang, who is also China's top

Besides, it is also to be seen if India's opposition to the Belt and Road forum will figure in the talks.

is likely to skip for the second straight year China's Belt and Road forum, a mega event that Beijing claims will be attended by the heads of 37 countries and over 100 international organisations.

The Belt and Road is a trillion-dollar project that aims to connect Asia, and through a network of highways, sea lanes and ports.

India opposes its key artery, the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), as it cuts through the disputed part of held by

In 2017, India had boycotted the launch of the forum over the same issue.

In a press conference on Friday, appealed to India again to shed its inhibition on the CPEC, saying the project has nothing to do with the issue of

He said India joining the Belt and Road project will be a good choice for it.

--IANS

gsh/soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)