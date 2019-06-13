Sania slams 'cringeworthy' ads ahead of India-Pak WC clash

Tennis star is fed up of the "cringeworthy" advertisements which are hyping encounter between and to be played in on Sunday.

The TV channels in both the countries have been putting out promotional advertisements for the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter between the arch rivals.

India's Star TV has been running an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the showpiece event.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Jazz TV has used a spoof of Wing to create hype over the match. In the 33-second video, a character impersonating Abhinandan, can be seen mimicking the pilot who was captured by the Army after the Balakot air strike.

Visibly frustrated by the advertisements, took to and said that there was no need to "hype up" the India- match with rubbish.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border. Seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! It has enough attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!!" tweeted on Wednesday.

have an excellent record against Pakistan in World Cups. Both the teams have met six times before in the prestigious quadrennial event and on all occasions, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious.

