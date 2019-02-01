Indian American to run for state Senate in 2020

-
Indian American Representative Niraj Antani will run for the Ohio state Senate in 2020.
The Republican, who is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, is the youngest Indian American and Hindu American elected official in the US at age 27, the American Bazaar reported.
He also holds the distinction of being the second Indian American elected official in Ohio's history and also the first Indian American elected Republican.
Antani, who represents the 42nd district, will run for the open State Senate District 6, currently represented by Senator Peggy Lehner, who is term-limited and retiring.
The 6th district, which consists of Dayton suburbs, has been a Republican stronghold since 1985.
In a tweet on Thursday, Antani said: "I just knocked on the first door of my campaign for state Senator! Team Antani is pounding the pavement, talking to voters about their most important issues. We will work hard every day to earn the support of every voter."
If elected, Antani would go on to become the highest ranking Indian American elected official in Ohio's history, and the first Indian American state Senator in Ohio.
The Ohio Senate is the upper chamber of the Ohio General Assembly, the legislative body that makes all state laws for Ohio's 11.5 million citizens.
