Indian boxers finish with six medals at Warsaw meet

(52kg) and (60kg) delivered a gold medal each as Indian collected a rich haul of two gold, one silver and three bronze to finish their campaign on a high at the XXXVI International Tournament in on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Solanki showed glimpses of the impeccable form that brought him a gold medal from the and the Chemistry Cup last year as he outpunched England's 5-0 on his way to the

Kaushik too exhibited the confidence that he had displayed last year to grab gold and the silver. Against Morocco's Mohamed Hamout, the 23-year-old was sharp and agile and was declared 4-1 winner.

The only disappointment for the Indian contingent on the final day of this European tournament was the result of Mohammed Hussamuddin, that did not go in favour of the Hussamuddin (56kg), who started the 2019 season with a silver at the tournament, had to be content with yet another silver finish following a 1-4 defeat to Russia's Mukhammad Shekhov despite producing a strong show throughout the bout.

Besides them, three Indian pugilists had to settle for the bronze after losing their respective semi-final contests. In 69kg, 2014 silver medallist and Arjuna awardee Mandeep Jangra went down 0-5 to Russia's Vadim Musaev, while in 91kg, Sanjeet lost to of by an identical score.

In 64kg, Ankit Khatana gave his all but was edged 2-3 by of in a tight semi-final clash.

The six-day competition saw from all over the world participating in 10 categories in the men's section, and in five categories in the women's section as they gear up for the World Championships later in the year.

