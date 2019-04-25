Indian challenge ends as Sathiyan bows out

The Indian challenge at came to an end when G. Sathiyan failed to go past of in the men singles round of 32.

The Brazilian, ranked No. 7 in the world, took less than 30 minutes late on Wednesday to put it across the top-ranked Indian 11-6, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 and move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Sathiyan, who had secured a berth in the Chengdu World Cup, had finished sixth in the Asian Cup held at Yokohama recently.

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)