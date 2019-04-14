Indian, Chinese armies hold ceremonial meet in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops on Sunday held a ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) in Jammu and Kashmir's on the occasion of the festival, a said.

"A ceremonial BPM on the occasion of festival was held today (Sunday) at the huts at Chushul-Moldo and Daulet Beg Oldi-Ten Wen Den Meeting Points in eastern Ladakh," spokesman, Rajesh Kalia, said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by V.K. Purohit and and the Chinese delegation by Senior and Col.

"The ceremonial BPM commenced with saluting the respective National Flags by the delegation members. This was followed by a ceremonial address comprising of exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks," the statement said, adding the address "reflected the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at the functional level".

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, the statement said.

"The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the border," it added.

--IANS

sq/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)