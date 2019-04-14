Major falls into gorge in Kashmir, dies

-
An Army Major who fell into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.
Major Vikash Singh of Rashtriya Rifles was injured on Saturday after his fall in Machil area.
"The Major was shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment. He succumbed to his injuries," a police officer said.
