JeM terrorist held for role in 2017 Lethpora attack

The (NIA) on Sunday arrested Irshad Ahmad for involvement in attack on the in Lethpora, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2017. A resident of in J&K's district, is the fifth accused to have been arrested in the case.

"An of proscribed terrorist organisation (JeM), was close associate of slain terrorist and Tantray (Noor Trali)," the NIA said in a statement.

Reshi will be presented before the Special NIA court here on Monday. The agency is likely to seek his police custody for further investigation.

The was attacked with a motive to avenge the death of Noor Trali, killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017, the NIA said. Reshi, a key conspirator, provided logistic support, like sheltering and transport for terrorists, and conducted reconnaissance of the

"Four accused -- Fayaz Ahmad Magrey, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, Ahmed Tantray and -- have been arrested earlier in the case," the NIA said.

The centre was attacked on December 30-31 night in 2017 by three terrorists. During the investigation, they were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Baba, and a Pakistani terrorist

