Microsoft issues security alert over cyber attack: Reports

has alerted some of its users of possible hacker attacks that could access their accounts illegally, said.

In an notification to some affected users on Saturday, said it became aware of an issue involving unauthorised access to some customers' web-based accounts by cybercriminals.

"We have identified that a support agent's credentials were compromised, enabling individuals outside Microsoft to access information within your Microsoft email account" between Jan. 1 and March 28," quoted Microsoft as saying in the email.

The unauthorised access could have allowed unauthorized parties to view or access information of Microsoft email user accounts, such as email address, folder names, and the subject lines of emails, it said.

However, the said the content of attached documents to emails would not be read or viewed, and it did not specify how many users of its mail service were affected.

"Microsoft regrets any inconvenience caused by this issue," said the company, recommending that affected users reset their login passwords.

The company assured its users that it has immediately disabled the compromised credentials to prevent their use for any further unauthorised access.

Microsoft has offered contact information for its to help possible hacking victims to better protect their email accounts.

--IANS

vin/

