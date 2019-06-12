Indian cricket team enjoys 'Bharat' in England

Despite having a busy schedule for in England, the Indian cricket team took out time to watch superstar starrer "Bharat".

shared a photograph of the " team" -- M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul.

Jadhav captioned the image: "' ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad."

Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you)," Salman tweeted.

"Bharat" is an adaptation of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses and The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.

