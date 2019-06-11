NFAI pays homage to Girish Karnad

(NFAI) is paying tribute to late artiste with the screening of his acclaimed films, including "Ondanondu Kaladalli".

"We believe his exceptional work will continue to inspire coming generations," read a statement from NFAI.

"Ondanondu Kaladalli" was screened on Tuesday. It will be followed by "Kanooru Heggadithi" on Wednesday, then "Kaadu" on Thursday and finally "Umbartha" on Saturday.

The multi-talented personality, a Jnanpith winner, multi-lingual scholar, master playwright, screenwriter, actor and director, passed away on Monday at the age of 81.

The veteran artiste is survived by his widow Saraswathy Ganapathy, his son and daughter

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, former and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda have mourned Karnad's demise and offered their condolences to his family members and relatives.

In a career spanning six decades, acted in Kannada, Hindi and Marathi films, in both mainstream and parallel cinema. He also featured in television serials, including the famous "Malgudi Days", based on the works of renowned Indian English author,

