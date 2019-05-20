Indian expat's charity sets iftar distribution record in UAE

-
ALSO READ
Dubai Gurudwara to hold daily iftar during Ramadan
Emirates serves dates to Indians flying to Dubai during Ramadan
Kerala Muslim body serves Iftar to 2,500 people every day in Dubai
Ramzan '19: Hindus, Muslims unite at Gujarat dargah to break fast; devotees say 'Iftar is for all'
Dubai Gurdwara to hold daily iftar during Ramzan
-
A Dubai-based charity, owned by an Indian expat, has set a new Guinness World Record for iftar distribution, the media reported.
Joginder Singh Salaria, founder of PCT Humanity, said in a statement on Sunday that the effort was in continuation to the vegetarian iftar held daily at the premises of his company Pehal International at the Dubai Industrial Park, reports Gulf News.
"This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them.
Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people pure vegetarian food to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message," he said in the statement.
Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw iftar meals containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU