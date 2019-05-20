Indian expat's charity sets iftar distribution record in UAE

A Dubai-based charity, owned by an Indian expat, has set a new World Record for distribution, the media reported.

Joginder Singh Salaria, of PCT Humanity, said in a statement on Sunday that the effort was in continuation to the vegetarian held daily at the premises of his company at the Industrial Park, reports

"This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them.

Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message," he said in the statement.

Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)