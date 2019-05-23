Indian expats in UAE rejoice over LS poll trends

As the (BJP) led by on Thursday appeared set to retain power for a second term, jubilant Indian expats in the UAE welcomed the mandate saying " has won".

" will be the next world power under Corruption will be wiped off and the poor people will prosper. He has cut across the caste and religious divide and proved to be a people's leader," said B.R. Shetty, of (NMC) Healthcare, reported.

"I am sure world leaders -- Presidents, Prime Ministers and kings will be happy that has a stable government. Modi's win is great news for Indian expatriates as the India- relationship has touched a new high.

"We have already seen what is capable of doing in the last five years. In the new term, will be provided to all people," Shetty added.

Annu Chouraria, of the said: "Modi Ji is a visionary I am sure he will rewrite history once again after 2019 election."

"Let us be clear that any alliance done with the purpose to defeat the democratic rights is senseless and useless. They may fight with the people, but not for the people. With Modiji's return, its homecoming of new dreams, aspirations and hopes for NRIs," Chouraria added.

Abu Dhabi-based Kumar D. from said: "The pan-India wave you see is acceptance of Narendra Modi's development agenda. People have voted for those who take positive steps.

"The BJP hasn't done well in as the party allied with If party had gone alone, it would have been better. There's a long way to go. The BJP will improve in Anyhow, this verdict bodes well for the future of India."

Deepak Kumar Dash from Odisha said the verdict will trigger further growth in the country.

"People this time have shown maturity. They have analysed various national and international issues. People have backed those who talked about positive future and development. There is no room for negative .. Let's hope for a better India for us and our children."

Some expats hoped that the Congress-led will introspect to revive in India.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)