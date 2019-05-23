Two Indian men reach UAE on cycles

Two Indian men arrived in the (UAE) following a 3,800 km six-month cycling adventure, the media reported.

For Muhammed Saleem, 53, and his friend, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, 42, the journey wasn't easy. They have been cycling under the sun while fasting - and on their way to the UAE, they even lost their bicycles, reports

Saleem and Khan pedalled almost 1,300 km in India, 700 to 800 km in Oman, and 1,700 km in

Originally, they planned to cycle their way through India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and with no other means of

However, getting the visas to and was not easy, "we decided to pedal to Oman, fly to and pedal all the way to (Iran), and then go through the UAE to Saudi Arabia", Saleem told on Wednesday.

With the route revision, what was supposed to be a 9,000 km trip was cut down to 6,300 km. They are almost halfway through, with a total of 3,800 km already completed.

Saleem and Khan hope to reach by July 25, just in time for Haj which will start on August 9.

This isn't the first time that Saleem has embarked on such an adventure.

He has been cycling for 35 years now and he was a three-time state champion in

