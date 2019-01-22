Indian 'fortune teller' charged with teen sexual assault in Australia

An 31-year-old Indian man claiming to be a has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl in after offering her a free reading.

The unidentified man was arrested at on Monday night after he was caught trying to board a plane to Singapore, reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the man approached the 14-year-old girl and offered her free fortune telling services before sexually assaulting her at a business premises on Street in on Sunday.

After the incident was reported, investigators spoke to the man at the premises, before executing a crime scene warrant, the police said.

"About 6 p.m. on Monday, investigators were alerted by the that the man was at and attempting to board a plane to Singapore," according to the police.

He was then arrested and charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child under 16 years of age and three counts of aggravated sexual assault-victim under the age of 16 years.

The man was refused bail and an investigation into the case was ongoing.

--IANS

soni/

