JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Cryptomining impacted 37% organisations worldwide in 2018

Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for bomb hoax call

Business Standard

8 die as mini truck plunges into gorge

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the truck was on the way to Brahmanigaon from Gadapur. The injured have been shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, said the police.

Around 40 persons were travelling in the truck.

The driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the truck fell off the Poiguda ghat.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed and free treatment for those injured.

--IANS

cd/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements