8 die as mini truck plunges into gorge

At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Odisha's district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the truck was on the way to Brahmanigaon from Gadapur. The injured have been shifted to the and Hospital in Berhampur, said the police.

Around 40 persons were travelling in the truck.

The of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the truck fell off the Poiguda ghat.

Expressing grief, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed and free treatment for those injured.

