10 die as ships with Indian crew catch fire off Russia

At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out on two ships, both carrying Indian crew, near the Strait that separates and Russia, emergency officials said. The victims have not been identified yet.

Preliminary information said the fire erupted on Monday night due to the failure of a pump being used to transfer fuel between the two vessels -- Candy and -- in violation of security regulations, reports news.

According to Russia's news agency, Candy had a crew of 17 -- eight Indian nationals and nine Turks. The carried seven Indians, seven Turks and an intern from

A from told on Tuesday that 12 people had been rescued and there were no chances of finding any more survivors.

"The fire on ships continues... It will not be extinguished until all the gas burns out," the said.

The was in touch with the agencies in to get more information and extend whatever help that may be necessary, the said in

The rescued sailors have not yet been brought to the shore because of bad weather, he added.

Both vessels were flying Tanzanian flags. One of them was a liquefied and another one was a tanker, reports News.

Maritime traffic was not affected by the incident and navigation through the Strait is still open, the said.

