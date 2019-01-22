Akbar case: Court to decide on Ramani on Jan 29

A on Tuesday said it will decide on January 29 whether to summon or not in the case filed by former Union M.J.

reserved the order after Akbar's and senior advocate Geeta Luthra and concluded their arguments on issuing summons to Ramani.

The told the court that Ramani had damaged Akbar's reputation which he had built up over the years through hard work.

He said Ramani's defamatory statements had lowered Akbar's esteem in the public eye.

The in a tweet posted with an article in October 2018 wrote: "I began this piece with my M.J. story. Never named him because he didn't 'do' anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator -- maybe they'll share."

Akbar's told the court that Ramani was wrong to make this allegation as she had accepted that did not do anything to her.

Ramani's language was extremely defamatory, the counsel said, while requesting the court to issue summons against her as an accused in the case.

The court was hearing the case against Ramani filed by the former of State for External Affairs, a journalist-turned-politician, who is now with the

Ramani was the first in a long list of women journalists to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment.

The statement of seven witnesses, including Akbar, has been recorded.

A member, Akbar has denied all the charges against him as "false, wild and baseless".

