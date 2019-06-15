Indian junior women thrash Belarus team 6-0

Indias junior women's hockey team produced an inspired performance against the development team to record a 6-0 victory in their game on Saturday. With this, the team concluded their tour of recording two wins, two losses and a draw in the five games they played.

kicked off the game and were immediately on the front foot putting the team under pressure. The team won their first PC midway through the quarter, but the effort went wide. Almost immediately though, took back possession and after some great play through the middle, Ajmina Kujur finished off the move to score India's opener.

The team did not let up their intensity and won a at the end of the quarter. Gagandeep Kaur made no mistake from the spot to double India's lead as they went into the break.

India's relentless pressure and high speed game was too much for the Belarus unit to handle and despite gallantly defending for large periods of the second quarter, India's dominance was not to be thwarted.

