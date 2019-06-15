Sri Lanka opt to field against Australia (Toss)

skipper won the toss and elected to bowl against in their fixture at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

After the toss, said: We'll bowl first. It has been rainy, so the moisture will help the seamers initially, so we need to take the advantage. (Nuwan) Pradeep is fit to play. He's been playing really well and has recovered. Siriwardene will play instead of Lakmal. We have trained harder since it has been frustrating with all our games getting rained out. That's all we can do.

said: I still haven't managed to win a toss. I would have bowled first. There's a bit of cloud cover. It will swing around initially and we will have to bat well to see that phase through. We haven't done too well particularly with the bat. We have done well in patches in the tournament, but it hasn't come together for us. We need to be disciplined against the new ball. Hopefully no more spin from me today. is stiff and sore from the last game, and Behrendorff will be replacing him.

Playing XI: Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

