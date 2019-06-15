Sri Lanka opt to field against Australia (Toss)

-
ALSO READ
Karunaratne urges Sri Lanka to keep "chin up" after World Cup rout
Dimuth Karunaratne appointed as Sri Lanka's ODI captain
We have to play within our limitations, can't copy teams like India: Karunaratne
We need middle-order contributions, that's the key: Karunaratne
Smiling Sri Lankans seek series win
-
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their World Cup fixture at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.
Sri Lanka have included Milinda Siriwardana in place of Suranga Lakmal in their playing XI. On the other hand, Australia have also made one change in their line-up which featured against Pakistan. They have included Jason Behrendorff in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile.
After the toss, Dimuth Karunaratne said: We'll bowl first. It has been rainy, so the moisture will help the seamers initially, so we need to take the advantage. (Nuwan) Pradeep is fit to play. He's been playing really well and has recovered. Siriwardene will play instead of Lakmal. We have trained harder since it has been frustrating with all our games getting rained out. That's all we can do.
Aaron Finch said: I still haven't managed to win a toss. I would have bowled first. There's a bit of cloud cover. It will swing around initially and we will have to bat well to see that phase through. We haven't done too well particularly with the bat. We have done well in patches in the tournament, but it hasn't come together for us. We need to be disciplined against the new ball. Hopefully no more spin from me today. Nathan Coulter-Nile is stiff and sore from the last game, and Behrendorff will be replacing him.
Playing XI: Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
--IANS
aak/bbh
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU