Brathwaite reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

all-rounder has received an reprimand and received one demerit point for breaching the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the England- game in the ongoing at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

He was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the code of conduct for players and support personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire's decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires.

Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire and fourth levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

--IANS

kk/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)