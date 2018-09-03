Indigo starts Gorakhpur-New Delhi flight (Lead, Correcting intro)

Private carrier on Monday started direct flights between Gorakhpur, the hub of Yogi Adityanath, and

The flight was flagged off by the in the presence of Suresh Prabhu, his deputy Jayant Sinha, of State for Finance Shiv and the state's Nand Gopal 'Nandi'.

An 180-seater aircraft will fly daily between the two cities.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the service, the said not long ago the airport resembled a road-side eatery. But with the cooperation of the Modi government, there had been a swift and complete makeover of the facility.

"When we came to power, there were regular flights from three airports in the state. We are now in a situation that very soon flights will be operating from 22 places in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Spice Jet and already have flights from

--IANS

md/prs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)