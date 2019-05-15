Indigo launching 6 daily flights from Kolkata connecting Shillong, Raipur

-
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo will launch six new daily flights to and from Kolkata, effective July 20.
According to the airline, it will operate daily non-stop flights on Shillong-Kolkata and Raipur-Kolkata routes with its ATR-18 aircraft.
Furthermore, Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata will be IndiGo's next route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).
