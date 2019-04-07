Inform us about use of illicit money in polls, says EC

-
The Election Commission on Sunday told the Central government that all enforcement actions to curb electoral malpractices should be neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory and demanded that Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) should be informed about use of illicit money for electoral purposes.
The development comes against the backdrop of Income Tax Department teams on Sunday carrying out raids at over 50 places in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Bhopal, including the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on special duty Praveen Kakkar, and in New Delhi.
In a letter to the Revenue Secretary, the Commission said use of money power with intention of influencing voter bahaviour was biggest challenge for conducting free, fair, ethical and credible elections, thus undermining the very fabric of the democracy.
Saying all enforcement agencies must be working under administrative control of the Department of Revenue, the commission said it would "strongly advise" that all enforcement actions during the election period should be "absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory".
"Further, in case of suspected use of such illicit money for electoral purposes, the CEO should be kept suitably informed during the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) period," reads the letter.
