Rs 6.40 lakh seized in Meghalaya by poll officials

A flying squads of the on Sunday seized Rs 6.4 lakh unaccounted cash in poll-bound Meghalaya's West Hills district.

said the money was seized from two persons during routine check of vehicles by the poll squads at Hallydayganj under the constituency.

The Selsella (ST) Assembly by-election will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls to Tura and Shillong Lok Sabha constituencies on April 11. As part of efforts to ensure free and fair poll, the police have intensified checking of vehicles in the state, he said.

The election officials have seized over Rs 55 lakh across the state.

--IANS

rrk/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)