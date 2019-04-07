Congress launches campaign slogan 'Ab Hoga Nyay'

The on Sunday unveiled its campaign slogan for the Lok Sabha elections -- "Ab Nyay" (Now, there will be justice). The slogan will feature in all its advertisements, posters, radio jingles, and songs.

Nyay is the acronym for the Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme -- Nyuntam Aay Yojana -- under which the party has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country if the party is voted to power.

The slogan is based on the positive feedback the party received around the concept of 'Nyay', sources said.

"We are seeking justice or 'Nyay' against the injustices committed in the past four years. Those who promised 'Acche Din' only delivered 'Anyay' (injustice)," said Anand Sharma, of the Publicity Committee.

Keeping at the heart of its campaign, the visual elements include his interactions with people from all walks of life over the past few years.

The party also credited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's contributions in developing the campaign. Sharma said Priyanka took an active part in the deliberations and the party appreciated her inputs.

"Simplicity, genuineness and honesty as opposed to hollow, empty slogans and fake promises is the approach the Congress publicity campaign takes," Sharma said.

agency will work on the creative aspects of the Congress campaign, including a video penned by and directed by filmmaker

The campaign will focus on justice for the poor, unemployed youth, farmers, women, dalits, tribals and hit by the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the party said.

The party will also deploy large container trucks painted with the slogan "Ab Nyay" which will travel across the country. The trucks will carry panels on both sides, which will be 40 feet in length and 8 feet in height.

Besides in Hindi, the Congress' campaign will also have regional adaptations. The Congress is aiming to cover all the vernacular languages.

Attacking the for criticising Congress' pro-poor policy, Sharma said: "The is asking why we should put Rs 72,000 per year in the accounts of the poorest of the poor, especially the women, when he can spend Rs 1,00,000 crore on Bullet train which will serve just one state and run between two cities, and "

Sharma said the BJP is the biggest advertiser in the country, and the Congress cannot match it in terms of resources and money power.

"But when it comes to truth and connecting with the people, we will beat them because there is a ring of sincerity when the Congress makes a commitment," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

