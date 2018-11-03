JUST IN
Shyama Infosys reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Shyama Infosys reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

