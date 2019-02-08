Instagram adding IGTV previews on main feed (Lead, correcting headline)

In an announcement on Twitter, Facebook-owned messaging app announced that previews of videos would now appear included in the main feeds on the home page.

"Now, you can preview videos in your feed. When there's a new video from someone you follow, you can tap from your feed to watch the full video in IGTV," the company tweeted on Thursday.

Ever since the launch of IGTV, has been aggressively pushing content on the platform in several ways including putting videos in the Explore tab, putting out occasional notification banners for new videos and allowing users to share IGTV previews to their own Stories.

"With IGTV previews in feed, we're making it even easier to discover and watch the latest video content from your favourite follows," Variety quoted an as saying.

Competing with the likes of Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube, Instagram launched IGTV in June 2018 to enable users, content creators and influencers to upload videos of up to 10 minutes to one hour in length.

--IANS

rp/ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)