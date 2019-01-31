Intel names Robert Swan as CEO

Corporation on Thursday named as its new Officer.

Swan, 58, who has been serving as Intel's for seven months and as since 2016, is the seventh in Intel's 50-year history, the company said in a statement.

"Swan's performance, his knowledge of the business, his command of our growth strategy, and the respect he has earned from our customers, our owners, and his colleagues confirmed he is the right to lead Intel," said

Swan has also been elected to Intel's board of directors.

"This is an exciting time for Intel: 2018 was an outstanding year and we are in the midst of transforming the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever," said Swan.

--IANS

na/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)