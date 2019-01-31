JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

DowDuPont forecasts drop in first-quarter sales, shares fall
Business Standard

Intel makes interim CEO Swan permanent

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Intel Corp named interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Swan to the role on a permanent basis on Thursday while also naming a new interim chief financial officer.

Swan, 58, had been in temporary charge of the chipmaker since last June when Brian Krzanich left the top job after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements