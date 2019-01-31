Intel makes interim CEO Swan permanent

-
ALSO READ
BlackBerry profit, revenue beat as bets on emerging tech pay off
Wall Street Week Ahead: U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
Wall Street Week Ahead - U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
Nifty, Sensex follow Asian peers higher; Yes Bank surges
Campbell to sell fresh, international units, complete sale an option
-
(Reuters) - Intel Corp named interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Swan to the role on a permanent basis on Thursday while also naming a new interim chief financial officer.
Swan, 58, had been in temporary charge of the chipmaker since last June when Brian Krzanich left the top job after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU