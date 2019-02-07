Investors fleeing Bengal due to Trinamool's extortion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former on Thursday took a swipe at the government's Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), claiming that companies were running away due to the extortion tax taken by state's ruling (TMC).

"Today I have seen many banners across the city claiming 'Bengal means business'. I want to ask Banerjee what business is she referring to here. There have been promises of investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore in previous versions of the business summit, but has investment worth even Rs 5,000 crore happened?" Chouhan asked while addressing the media here.

"In reality, the investors and companies are running away from Bengal due to the Trinamool Tolabaji (extortion) Tax taken by the ruling party here," he added.

The fifth edition of BGBS, the annual two-day business summit organised by the state government, began at the here.

