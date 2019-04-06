IPL: Chennai outsmart Punjab by 22 runs

Opener K.L. Rahul (55 off 47) and Sarfaraz Khan's (67 off 59) laborious efforts went in vain as Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.
Chasing a modest 161-run target, the visitors received couple of early jolts before Rahul and Sarfaraz anchored the Punjab innings with a crucial 110-run stand for the second wicket. However, it was not enough to help them cross the line as Chennai registered their fourth win from five matches.
Brief Scores: CSK 160/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 54, M.S. Dhoni 37*; R. Ashwin 3/23) beat Kings XI Punjab 138/5 in 20 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 67, K.L. Rahul 55; Harbhajan Singh 2/17, Scott Kuggeleijn 2/37) by 22 runs.
