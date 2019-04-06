Anup Kumar to coach Puneri Paltan in PKL 7

India's former Anup Kumar, who retired from the game midway through League (PKL) season six, is set to start a new innings as the head of

Anup had an illustrious career as a His international debut was in 2006 at where the Indian men's team won gold. He also captained the team to win the gold medal in the 2010 and

Moreover, Anup, also known as ' cool', led to the 2016 Kabaddi It was under Anup's captainship that strengthened its position as the leading force in kabaddi on a global scale.

The 35-year-old was conferred the Arjuna Award for his contribution to the sport.

Speaking on his new role, Anup said: "Kabaddi is my first love and I have given everything for this sport. As a coach, this will be my first stint and I will concentrate on improving our team's skills, fitness and presence of mind on the mat. I am looking forward to working with as a coach, in the upcoming season of PKL."

Speaking on the appointment of the new coach, Kailash Kandpal, of said: "Anup is vastly experienced in the PKL format and known for his cool and calm composure. We are banking on his expertise to implement new tactics this season for our team."

