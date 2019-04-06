India clinch 12 medals at Ghana Junior & Cadet Open

Indias young paddlers have made another killing in the Ghana Junior & Cadet Open, a ITTF Junior circuit event, clinching a bagful of medals -- seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

and Diya Chitale, both from Maharashtra, proved to be stars of the weekend, accounting for nine medals (seven gold, one silver and one bronze).

Diya was invincible in the Junior Girl's Singles, taking her first gold in a canter. She then combined with Nandeshwaree Jalim of to bag two more gold, the Junior Doubles and the Team Category, to complete the hat-trick.

did one better than Diya and bagged four gold medals, starting with the Mini-Cadet girl's singles title. She clinched a gold each in the Cadet girl's singles, doubles and the team category.

Ananya also cornered a silver in the junior doubles (along with of England) and a bronze in the junior girl's singles.

and added to the rich tally, combining to win two silver medals in the cadet boy's doubles and the team bracket where they went down fighting to the Nigerian pair of Taiwo Mati and Jamiu Ayanwale.

Arnav picked up a bronze in the cadet boy's singles as well, losing to Nigeria's Jamiu 2-3 in a closely fought semifinal.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)