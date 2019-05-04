Delhi Capitals register 5-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals

Capitals defeated Royals by five wickets in the ongoing (IPL) here on Saturday. With this defeat, Rajasthan's campaign comes to an end for this season.

a target of 116 runs, Capitals openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, started off steadily as they formed a 28-run partnership.

However, bowled an impeccable over which sent both the openers back to the pavilion on his first two deliveries and did not give any run in that over.

Delhi's and Pant then came out to bat and stitched a 33-run partnership before Iyer became a victim of then joined the on-field batter and added another 22 runs to the scoreboard.

Pant then formed a 23-run partnership with after Ingram gave away his wicket on 12 runs. Axar Patel then came out to bat. Pant scored an unbeaten 53 runs and Pant finished the match by hitting a six.

Earlier, opted to bat first. However, the team had a very penurious start as four of their batsmen went back to the stadium after the conclusion of just six overs.

The team had only 30 runs on the board, but their main concern was the falling of wickets which was controlled for a while as and formed a 27-run partnership.

However, got two wickets on two successive deliveries as he got hold of (12) and (0), which further increased the pressure on the visitors.

Parag scored a crucial half-century and formed a 30-run partnership with before gave away his wicket which brought Varun Aaron out on the field.

The two then stitched a 20 runs partnership which helped their side to put up a total of 115 runs on the board.

Brief scores: Capitals (Rishabh Pant 53*, Shikhar Dhawan 16, Ish Sodhi 3-26) defeated Royals ( 50, 14, 3-17) by five wickets.

