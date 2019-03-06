Iran says no chance of negotiations, compromise with US

Iran's said on Wednesday that there was no chance of negotiations or compromise with the United States, allegedly because is seeking to topple the government in

In a televised speech, said "the says should change" back to the way the country was before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when it was ruled by a US-supported monarchy.

"We say we won't go back," Rouhani said at a gathering in the northern city of

He said the differences between and the US are so wide, they are "neither negotiable nor can there be a compromise."



The has taken a hard line on but insists the US is not trying to overthrow the government.

However, tensions between the two countries have been heightened after withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal last year and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which have particularly hurt Iran's vital

Rouhani said his country is in an economic war because of these US sanctions, and that giving in to US demands means "losing all historical achievements" including freedom, independence and democracy.

"We should push the enemy back," he said.

The US says it wants Iran to radically change its policy and stop supporting regional militant groups, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas, as well as halt its development of long-range ballistic missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)