CRPF personnel in Libya to return to India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

All arrangements are being made to evacuate a contingent of CRPF personnel, serving in a peacekeeping force in Libya, after the sudden worsening of the situation in the trouble-torn North African country, officials said on Monday.

They said that necessary arrangements, including their air tickets, are being done and their next place of posting will be decided on their return.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said on Saturday that India has evacuated its entire contingent of 15 CRPF personnel, who were deployed in capital Tripoli.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 22:42 IST

