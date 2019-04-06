Iran evacuates thousands; more rains, floods likely

Authorities in on Saturday began to evacuate six more towns after forecasts of new round of flooding, state TV reported, as the death toll from the recent floods across the country reached 70.

Heavy rains are set to strike southwestern provinces and officials said they would have to release from dams that were dangerously full, the reported.

According to officials, towns like Susangerd, with a population of 50,000, were at risk. It was expected to be evacuated on Saturday, along with about five others in the province. Around 70 villages in the province have been evacuated.

While women and children were being shifted to safer areas, men were asked to stay and help in relief efforts.

Heavy rains in began on March 19, affecting around 1,900 cities, towns and villages. Several roads, bridges and buildings have been destroyed. Around 86,000 people are living in emergency shelters. Of this, 1,000 were airlifted to safety.

According to reports, aid agencies are struggling to cope with the scale of the crisis and Iran's budget is under pressure due to US sanctions on and

said sanctions, reimposed after US withdrew from the nuclear deal last year, were hindering aid efforts and had caused shortage of rescue helicopters.

The of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said the armed forces were "using all their power" to minimise damage.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)