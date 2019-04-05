Three arrested in BHU student murder case

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student, police said on Friday.
The arrested accused have been sent to jail.
On Tuesday, four bike-borne men had shot dead Gaurav Singh, who was pursuing Masters in Computer Application, in front of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel on the university campus.
University's Chief Proctor Royana Singh has also been booked for being part of the conspiracy to kill Gaurav Singh. The BHU official is out of town currently and she will be interrogated once she is back, said a police officer.
Three others in the killer gang are yet to be identified.
Those jailed are Rupesh Tiwari, Ashutosh Tripathi and Kumar Mangalam, who admitted they were earlier friends with the victim, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
They identified student leader Ashutosh Singh as one of those responsible for the killing.
Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, Inspector at the Lanka Police Station here, said Ashutosh Tripathi of Banda and Kumar Mangalam were arrested first. Rupesh was later arrested from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
A manhunt has been launched for accused Vinay Dwivedi.
