US designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group

US on Monday announced his decision to designate Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, the first time that has taken such a drastic measure against the military forces of another country.

"This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognises the reality that is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft," said Trump in a statement.

The Revolutionary Guard, created after the triumph of the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect Iran's then-new theocratic system, is the country's most powerful military organization and controls large sectors of its economy, according to

In recent years, the US has imposed sanctions on dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the Guard, but it had never directly punished that military body, a step that will result in and possible criminal charges for anyone who collaborates with the organisation.

The decision is the result of a strident debate within the Trump administration, where some officials at the and the CIA warned that the measure could lead to reprisals against US troops in the Middle East, according to report.

Mohamad Ali Jafari, the of the IRGC, warned on Sunday that would take "reciprocal measures" and that US troops "will lose their current status of ease and serenity" in the if moved forward with its rumoured plan to sanction that force.

Trump acknowledged that his decision marks the "first time that the US has ever named a part of another government as a FTO (foreign terrorist organisation)," but he said it "underscores the fact that Iran's actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments."

"This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the IRGC. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism," Trump stated.

Shortly after the issued his statement, at a press conference denounced the presumed involvement of the IRGC in the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers in the and said that "the blood of the 603 American soldiers" the US believes to have been killed by Iranian-sponsored groups during the Iraq War is on the IRGC's hands.

responded quickly to the move, as called for (CENTCOM) forces to be placed on the list of terrorist groups by the Islamic Republic.

In a letter directed to Iranian Hassan Rouhani, Zarif proposed including US forces in the and on Iran's list of terrorist groups.

Zarif based his call on "the law of dealing with human rights violations and US adventurous and terrorist acts in the region" that previously had been approved by the

Shortly after Zarif issued his call, Iran's Supreme did, in fact, designate the US troops deployed in the Middle East and to be a terrorist group.

