Iran President rules out negotiations with US

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the US under current circumstances. "Today's circumstances are not suitable for negotiations at all," he said.
Despite favouring diplomacy on disputed issues, Rouhani said he is currently opposed to any negotiations with the US, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
He also appealed unity and consistency among Iranians to overcome the economic challenges imposed by Washington.
Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also ruled out any talks with the US government on the disputed issues.
US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iran international nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed energy and financial sanctions against the Islamic republic.
Washington seeks to seal a new nuclear deal with Iran to further curb its nuclear programme and stop ballistic missile development.
