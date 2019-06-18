Iran will not go to war with any nation: Rouhani

Iranian on Tuesday reaffirmed that his country does not seek war with any nation, but stressed that will come out as the ultimate winner of any warfare against it.

"We will not wage war with any nation, those facing us are a group of politicians with little experience," said while addressing an inauguration ceremony at the here.

Rouhani's comment came a day after acting US announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the amid escalating tensions with Iran, reports Press TV.

Shanahan's announcement comes less than a week after two were attacked in the Gulf of on June 13.

The has accused of being responsible for the attacks, and the latter has denied the allegation.

In response to Shanahan's announcement, said that has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontations with the US, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.

The Iranian said that "despite all of the Americans' attempts in the region and their intention to cut off our ties with the entire world and their desire to isolate Iran, they have been unsuccessful".

The world community, he added, praises Iran's stance in its face-off with America, Press TV reported.

" has been loyal to its signature, has been loyal to international agreements, and the one standing against us today is the one that has trampled all pacts, agreements and international accords," he added, referring to Washington's withdrawal from a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with

and Tehran have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks amid escalating tensions following America's military build-up in the

Last month, the announced its decision to send to the 1,500 US troops along with Patriot air defence systems, drones, and fighter jets, a move Shanahan called a "prudent response to credible threats from Iran".

Iran has vowed to withstand the US "bullying policies".

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)