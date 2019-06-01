IS captive reveals helping CIA hunt for Baghdadi

The most senior female Islamic State (IS) captive has played a central role in the CIA's hunt al-Baghdadi, helping identify safe houses used by the and in one case pinpointing his location in Mosul, Iraq, reported.

The captive, Nisrine Assad Ibrahim, better known as Umm Sayyaf, has helped the CIA and Kurdish intelligence officers build a detailed portrait of Baghdadi's movements, hideouts and networks, investigators have disclosed.

The claims have been confirmed by Umm Sayyaf, 29, in her first interview since being captured in a raid in four years ago that killed her husband, Murad al-Tunis, a close friend of Baghdadi's and also the then IS minister.

is a highly controversial figure who has been accused of involvement in some of the terror group's most heinous crimes, including the enslavement of the captured US and several Yazidi women and girls, who were raped by senior IS leaders.

She was sentenced to death by a court in Erbil, and spoke to the Guardian, from a prison in the Iraqi city.

Regarding a house in she had identified in 2016 where was believed to have been staying, she said: "I told them where the house was. I knew he'd been there because it was one of the houses that was provided for him, and one of the places he liked the most."

Her marriage had given her more proximity to than nearly all other IS women. As one of the organisation's most important wives, she had rare access to meetings and personal discussions and was present several times when recorded audio propaganda messages in the home she shared with her husband.

"He used to do that in our sitting room in Taji (a town in central Iraq)... My husband was the (IS) then, and Baghdadi would visit often."

at first refused to cooperate with her captors. But by early 2016, she had begun to reveal some of the organisation's most sensitive secrets.

She pored over maps and photographs laid out on a table in front of her, alongside American men. "They were very polite and wore civilian clothes," she told "I showed them everything I knew."

Of Baghdadi's current whereabouts, suggested he had returned to Iraq, where he always felt safer.

"He never felt good in Syria, he always wanted to be in He would only come to do something and leave. The last I heard of him, he wanted to go to and Bukamal, but that was some time ago."

has requested Umm Sayyaf's transfer from to the US to face justice for her crimes. She told the in April that Umm Sayyaf "locked them (the captives) in a room, instigated their beatings and put makeup on them to 'prepare them for rape'".

