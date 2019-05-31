Three militants killed in Kashmir

Three militants were killed and two policemen injured on Friday in two gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir's and Kishtwar districts.

Police said security forces started a cordon and in Marwah village in Kishtwar in Jammu region following information that some militants were hiding there.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which is going on," a said. "Two policemen sustained in this encounter."

In another gunfight in Dragad-Sugan village of district in the Valley, police said the body of a militant was recovered. Earlier, the police recovered two bodies of militants along with their weapons.

The gunfight took place in an orchard in Dragad-Sugan village after security forces surrounded the area.

