Filipino insurgents kill Dutch hostage

A Dutch national taken hostage by the terror group in the was shot dead on Friday after he tried to escape after over seven years in captivity.

Elwold Horn, a 59-year-old wildlife photographer, tried to run from his abductors during a gun battle on the island between the and militants.

However, the Dutch was caught and shot dead, an told news.

In the gunfight, six militants were killed and 12 others injured.

The authorities said they were unaware that Horn was with the militants before starting the operation against the terror group. His body was recovered after the clash.

Horn was kidnapped in February 2012 when five armed men boarded the boat on which he was travelling along with Swiss national Lorenzo Vinciguerra, who managed to flee in December 2014.

In April 2016, the beheaded Canadian hostage John Ridsdel, followed by another Canadian, Robert Hall, two months after failing to receive the ransom it had demanded for their release.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)