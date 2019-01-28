ISB ranks 24 in FT Global MBA rankings

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the (ISB) has been ranked at 24 worldwide in the Financial MBA Rankings 2019 released on Monday.

ISB has improved by four positions from its 2018 rankings. ISB is ranked number one in and is the only B-school to figure in the top 25, the statement said.

"Several factors have contributed to this improvement. With a 187 per cent salary increase of its alumni, ISB is ranked at number 3 worldwide on that parameter. At 34 per cent women students, ISB has the largest intake of women students amongst Indian business schools," it said.

ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation. On other key parameters like weighted salary, percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money, alumni recommendation, the School has made steady progress.

"ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top ranked, research driven, management institution. After 12 years of the School's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India," said

"It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from feature in the Top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in initiative and help promote India as a destination for high quality management education," Srivastava said.

