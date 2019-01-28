ISB, IIM-C, IIM-B improve positions in FT Global MBA rankings

:Premier B-schoolsIndian School of Business-Hyderabad,Indian Institutesof Management- and have improved their positionsin (London) Global MBA Ranking-2019, while IIM-Ahmedabad slipped by 16 points to 47.

ISB was ranked 24thas against the 28th position in 2018, IIM-C was at 49thposition from the 78thrank in the previous year.

IIM-B stood at 33rdposition, improving from 35thin 2018, FT said.

Stanford of Business continued to top the FT Ranking chart while was ranked number two, it said.

Responding to the FT Ranking, ISB in a statement said the post-graduate programme of the B-school, is ranked 24th among the top 100 global and is the only institution in to figure in the top 25.

"ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top ranked, research driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India," ISB Dean Rajendra Srivatsava said.

"It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in initiative and help promote India as a destination for high quality management education," he added.

As has now become the norm for the school, ISB ranks pretty high in terms of the number of students who are placed within three months of graduation.

On other key parameters like weighted salary, percentage of aims achieved, career services success, value for money, alumni recommendation, the school has made steady progress, ISB said.

Up 29 places from 78th to 49th, IIM-C made the biggest leap this year.

